IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.330 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.56.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,208. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

