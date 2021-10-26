Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.630-$5.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.63-$5.73 EPS.

FBHS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.