Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report sales of $227.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.40 million and the lowest is $224.10 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $175.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXM. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.77. 60,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

