$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $282.76. 867,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,563. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $285.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.09 and its 200-day moving average is $245.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,570.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $129,504,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

