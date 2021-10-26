Abyss 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $133,225.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $133,225.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00213710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00104118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABYSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.