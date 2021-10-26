Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.46

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $177,323.04 and $119,323.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.54 or 0.00516972 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001387 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.47 or 0.01026348 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,234 coins and its circulating supply is 382,628 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars.

