Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $130.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $499.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

PTCT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 373,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

