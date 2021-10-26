BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE ZAG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.58. 124,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.84. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$15.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.70.

