LunchMoney (LMY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $497,433.63 and $31.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00212698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00104054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

