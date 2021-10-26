Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce sales of $546.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $537.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $519.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 482,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,117. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.