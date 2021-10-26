Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $109.08

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. 2,884,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

