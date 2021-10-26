Throne Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Throne has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00006875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,578.67 or 0.99778811 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.79 or 0.06787337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

