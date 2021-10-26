YF Link 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $430,411.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $536.51 or 0.00883675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $430,411.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00212698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00104054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

