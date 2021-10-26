ChainX Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $53.80 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00007884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,578.67 or 0.99778811 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.79 or 0.06787337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021802 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

