Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $49.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 81,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

