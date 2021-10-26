TrueDeck Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $333,819.19 and $20,485.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00212698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00104054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

