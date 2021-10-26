SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.97. 133,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

