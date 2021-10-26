DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DRD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 191,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,579. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

