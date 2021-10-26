Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen Sells 8,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SYPR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 158,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

