StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO David Y. Park Sells 3,000 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STEP stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. 464,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,094. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

