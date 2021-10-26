Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price Sells 72,500 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,290. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 306.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 97.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 134,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.