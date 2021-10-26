Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $510,508.98 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,972. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $362.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

