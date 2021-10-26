BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE ZAG traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.58. 124,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,397. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.84.

