Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells 24,780 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $1,108,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00.

Shares of STEP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 464,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,094. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in StepStone Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

