Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post $178.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.79 million and the highest is $178.50 million. Trupanion reported sales of $130.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $690.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $881.96 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million.

Several research firms have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $3,131,262. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.95. 356,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 1.85.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.