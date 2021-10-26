$4.45 EPS Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $4.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $19.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.05.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $273,227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.97. 867,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

