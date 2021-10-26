The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,768.75 ($23.11).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 1,000 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,741.50 ($22.75). The stock had a trading volume of 513,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,685.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,807.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -355.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.39%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

