CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB.A. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CGI stock traded down C$1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$112.97. 226,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$112.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.96. The firm has a market cap of C$27.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

