Brokerages Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Target Price at $19.92

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EVLO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 88.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

