Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. 94,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,235. The firm has a market cap of $331.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 62.6% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 49.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

