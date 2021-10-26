FLETA Hits Market Cap of $14.10 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. FLETA has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $619,003.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

