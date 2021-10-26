UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.840 EPS.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. 1,237,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,170. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,103.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

