ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,730,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,565. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

