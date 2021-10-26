Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 14.1% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,703,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,315 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 427,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

