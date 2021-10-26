MCDEX (MCB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
MCDEX Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “
MCDEX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
