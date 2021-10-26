Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

JNPR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 4,081,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

