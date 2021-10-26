Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.520 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

BXP traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. 732,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,815. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

