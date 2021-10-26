Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. Crane posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of CR stock traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 719,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $106.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

