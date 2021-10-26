Proton (XPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $189.50 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $189.50 million and $31.93 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00213013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00103918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

