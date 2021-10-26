Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Several brokerages have commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:HMSO traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 32.47 ($0.42). The stock had a trading volume of 7,803,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.72. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

