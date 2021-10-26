Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118 ($1.54). 1,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

In related news, insider Neal Ransome purchased 8,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.98 ($14,085.42).

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

