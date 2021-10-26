mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.46 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $128,650.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,441.68 or 0.99991884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00046911 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00633029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.