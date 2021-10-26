Redd Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,441.68 or 0.99991884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00046911 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00633029 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

