Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

HTHT traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 621,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 32,582 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.