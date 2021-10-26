Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 191,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

