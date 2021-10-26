Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,955. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.