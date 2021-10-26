BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE ZPW traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.72. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.51. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.66 and a 12 month high of C$16.20.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.