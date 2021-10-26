Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 396,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $140.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

