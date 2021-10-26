SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $13.17

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.17 or 0.00021886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $77,377.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00077255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00103607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,561.20 or 1.00627439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.63 or 0.06860055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002681 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.