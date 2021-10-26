Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.50 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 44.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and $262,138.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $43.33 or 0.00072004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

